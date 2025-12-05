SINGAPORE, Dec 5 — Singapore has advised the public, port users and maritime industry stakeholders to remain vigilant during the north-east monsoon, which is expected to persist until March 2026 and may bring stronger winds, choppier seas and moderate to heavy rainfall, Xinhua reported.

Inspectors from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) will step up safety checks on ferries, harbour craft and pleasure craft, the authority said in a release on Thursday.

The inspections will cover vessel conditions, embarkation and disembarkation procedures, the state of firefighting and life-saving equipment, and operators’ overall emergency preparedness.

Passengers travelling on ferries and other vessels are urged to observe basic safety practices. Masters of passenger craft and regional ferries should remain alert, maintain proper lookout, and observe safe operating speeds. Embarkation and disembarkation protocols should be strictly followed, and safety briefings delivered before departure, the MPA said.

The public is advised to avoid water activities during inclement weather. Operators may refuse service if conditions are unsafe or if users pose a safety risk to themselves or others. — Bernama-Xinhua