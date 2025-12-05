KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) should not investigate individuals who criticise him unless their remarks involve criminal elements.

Utusan Malaysia reported that the prime minister said police action was unnecessary when faced with political criticism or unfounded allegations directed at him.

“Several actions involving certain government critics, including attacks against me, I have instructed that they need not be investigated.

“I do not question the motives of those who attack (me) because sometimes they are baseless, but I have directed that no action be taken except in cases involving clear criminal offences or accusations that are rather extreme, such as ‘Israeli stooge’ or having HIV — remarks that are completely indecent,” he said, according to the national daily.

Anwar was speaking after joining more than 1,500 congregants for Friday prayers at Masjid Cyberjaya 10.

He also criticised those who defend or encourage excessive and baseless comments under the guise of political criticism.

“I also find it strange how sometimes people in Malay and Islamic parties uphold such things.

“However, I have instructed that criticism of Anwar or of the prime minister should not be acted upon.

“Especially if the remarks have political overtones, or call for the prime minister to step down, resign, or be removed,” he said.

Anwar added that while such statements should not be entertained, the behaviour should not be repeated.