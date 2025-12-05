KUCHING, Dec 5 — A house in Tabuan Desa here nearly caught fire when a table combusted into flames.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) responded to a distress call at 6.11am, dispatching firefighters from Tabuan Jaya fire station to the scene.

“The fire only involved the table and did not involve the whole structure of the house,” Bomba said in a statement.

Based on Bomba’s handout photos, the burnt table was near a larger table believed to have been turned into a makeshift altar, suggesting that it was used for occult purposes.

One of the pentagrams drawn on the house’s floor. — Bomba pic

This was evident from the discovery of several pentagrams drawn on the floor as well as the wall near the alleged altar.

The operation ended at 6.37am. — The Borneo Post