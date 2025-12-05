NEW DELHI, Dec 5 — Malaysia expects 1.5 million tourist arrivals from India this year as strong air links and its visa-free policy for Indian tourists continue to boost the country’s appeal as a leading holiday destination.

Malaysian High Commissioner to India Datuk Muzafar Shah Mustafa said India remains a major source market for Malaysia and currently ranks fifth in tourist arrivals.

Tourism Malaysia data shows that average monthly arrivals from India exceed 100,000.

“Year after year, we are delighted by the growing number of Indian travellers discovering our cities, islands and white sandy beaches,” Muzafar told a travel industry gathering promoting Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) at the High Commission in New Delhi on Thursday.

The event was attended by 150 tourism sector and airline representatives.

Malaysia has recorded 1.3 million Indian visitors as of October and hopes to reach at least 1.5 million by the end of December, said Ahmad Johanif Mohd Ali, director of Tourism Malaysia’s New Delhi office.

He said the target for next year is 2.5 million visitors from India as part of the VM2026 campaign. Malaysia aims to attract 47 million international visitors in 2026, up from the 37.9 million recorded in 2024.

Malaysia-India travel is underpinned by more than 230 weekly flights operated by Malaysia Airlines, Batik Air, AirAsia, Air India, and IndiGo.

Malaysia Airlines will increase its capacity on the India route this month with a daily service to Thiruvananthapuram in the southern state of Kerala.

The new daily service will raise weekly airline seat capacity between India and Malaysia from about 43,000 to more than 45,000.

Malaysia has extended its visa exemption policy for Indian tourists until the end of 2026 as it continues to strengthen its focus on this key South Asian market. — Bernama