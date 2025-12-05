KOTA KINABALU, Dec 5 — The remains of Kinabatangan Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin were laid to rest at the Kampung Likas Muslim Cemetery here at 2.25pm today.

A light drizzle began soon after the burial, creating a calm and subdued atmosphere.

Earlier, the funeral cortege arrived at 1.45pm and were received by people from different communities and faiths who came to offer their final respects.

Many in attendance assisted with the burial process, including carrying the remains, preparing the grave and completing the earthworks.

Among those present were Sabah Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin, who is also Sabah Umno secretary, Sabah Umno treasurer Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak, Kawang state assemblyman Datuk Seri Ghulam Haidar Khan Bahadar, family members and close colleagues.

Bung Moktar, 66, died at a private hospital here at 1.46am today, as confirmed by his son, Naim Kurniawan Moktar.

He retained the Lamag state seat during the 17th Sabah State Election on November 29. — Bernama