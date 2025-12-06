TAWAU, Dec 6 — Sabah marked a tourism milestone today as a Loong Air charter from Shenzhen became the first international airline service to land directly here, carrying 143 passengers.

The charter flights, jointly arranged by Shenzhen Kanghui Travel Service and Huan Ya Holidays, will operate on December 6, 10, 14 and 18 to meet strong year-end demand from southern China.

Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Dr Andi Md Shamsureezal Mohd Sainal welcomed the visitors at Tawau Airport, saying the strong interest in Semporna’s marine attractions reflects growing ties with the China market.

Sabah Tourism Board chief executive Julinus Jeffrey Jimit said the flights support efforts to strengthen Sabah’s presence in China, with Semporna remaining a key draw for divers and island tourists.

Tour operators involved said demand for Semporna remains high, with plans for a year-round Hong Kong–Tawau charter next year as Sabah prepares for Visit Malaysia 2026. — Daily Express