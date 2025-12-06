PETALING JAYA, Dec 6 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has reportedly confirmed that Padang Serai MP Datuk Azman Nasrudin will be charged on Monday over alleged corruption linked to a Kedah state cattle-farming joint-venture project.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki said the MP is expected to face the charge together with one another individual, according to a report in Utusan Malaysia.

Media reports yesterday said an MP had been detained by MACC Kedah after prosecutors gave the go-ahead to charge in the same case.

Investigations, which reportedly began in February, centred on allegations that about RM400,000 was received in exchange for assistance in securing land-use rights for the feedlot project.

In a video posted on social media yesterday, Azman confirmed he had been detained by MACC over the project.

However, he questioned why his status had been changed from witness to accused.

He said he had reported to the MACC Kedah office on March 25 as a witness but was unexpectedly instructed yesterday morning to meet an officer at the Sungai Buloh northbound R&R, where he was informed he would be charged in court.