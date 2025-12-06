MELAKA, Dec 6 — The government will continue monitoring husbands who default on nafkah (financial support) payments to their former wives and children, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Senator Dr Zulkifli Hasan.

He said appropriate action had already been taken and was ongoing, as provided for under existing laws.

“The legal provisions are already in place within the Syariah courts. So (if evasion occurs), we will follow the legal provisions and enforce them,” he told reporters after officiating the Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (Yadim) Peduli: Sehari Bersama Komuniti MADANI programme in Kampung Paya Redan here today.

Zulkifli said among the measures being formulated was the seizure of financial savings belonging to ex-husbands who evade paying nafkah.

He said the action was being implemented through the Family Support Division (BSK) under the Malaysian Syariah Judicial Department, and that discussions with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) had been held to enable its enforcement through a Syariah Court order.

“This is the best initiative to assist those in need, particularly with matters of nafkah maintenance and related support,” he said.

Commenting on the programme, Zulkifli said the effort to promote public understanding of the Malaysia Madani concept had been ongoing since the formation of the current government and would continue to be strengthened through the implementation of the Al-Falah Madani Transformation Plan. — Bernama