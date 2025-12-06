MELAKA, Dec 6 — A 22-year-old e-hailing motorcyclist was crushed to death by a falling tree on Jalan Tun Razak–Ayer Keroh Road near Taman Delima Raya here this afternoon.

The 1.30pm incident also left a 19-year-old woman driving a Perodua Myvi injured, local news media reported.

Ayer Keroh Fire and Rescue Station Operations Commander Iswandy Ariffin said an emergency call was received at 2.30pm and officers were at the scene seven minutes later.

“Upon arrival, the Operations Team found an accident involving a motorcycle and a car, believed to have been caused by the fallen tree. The team carried out rescue operations to free the victim trapped under the tree and also cut and cleared the fallen tree,” he was quoted by Bernama as saying in a statement.

He said the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene by Health Ministry staff while the driver was taken to the Melaka Hospital for medical treatment, Harian Metro reported.

A Perodua Myvi driver narrowly escaped with injuries after a tree crushed a 22-year-old motorcyclist to death on Tun Razak–Ayer Keroh Road near Taman Delima Raya, Melaka on December 6, 2025. — Picture by Raymond Manuel