ASHLAND (Virginia), Dec 3 — Shoppers weren’t the only ones indulging on Black Friday.

On Saturday morning, Officer Martin of Hanover Animal Protection was called to the Ashland ABC Store for what appeared to be a break-in.

When she arrived, the scene looked like a liquor-fueled rampage: shelves knocked askew, bottles disturbed, and the suspect nowhere in sight—until she checked the bathroom.

There, curled up and fast asleep, was the culprit: a very intoxicated raccoon.

According to officials, the raccoon had managed to break into the store, rummage through several shelves, and sample enough spirits to knock himself out cold.

Officer Martin safely secured the masked marauder and transported him to the shelter for recovery.

After a few hours of sleep, the raccoon showed no signs of injury—aside from what might be considered a hangover and questionable life choices.

He was later released back into the wild, hopefully wiser about the consequences of breaking and entering.