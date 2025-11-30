KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — This holiday season, Huckleberry has introduced an array of festive goodies to help customers get into the Christmas spirit.

Available at its Damansara Heights and Bangsar Shopping Centre locations, the special promotion aims to delight patrons with a range of festive options.

Here’s a rundown of the offers available until December 31, 2025.

Decked out for the holidays

Both the Damansara Heights flagship and Bangsar Shopping Centre locations have been transformed into captivating holiday wonderlands.

During the day, sunlight highlights the rich reds, silvers, and metallic blues woven through lush greenery, creating a cheerful and elegant atmosphere ideal for festive brunches or afternoon gatherings.

The space strikes a balance between cosiness and luxury, perfect for crafting holiday memories with loved ones.

Whether you’re catching up with colleagues, toasting to the year gone by with friends, or savouring quiet moments with family, the renovated Damansara Heights flagship offers a bigger, cosier space.

Its European Christmas garden charm makes it ideal for gatherings, whether intimate or lively.

Take-home feast

This holiday season, take a break from the kitchen and allow Huckleberry’s chefs to take over.

Available daily from 10am onwards, the festive menu includes crowd-pleasers such as a perfectly roasted turkey with sage and thyme, the bestselling Wellington, a tender roast leg of lamb, and baked truffle mac and cheese, a vegetarian-friendly dish loved by both kids and adults.

Each main course comes with hearty sides: roasted Brussels sprouts and maple-glazed carrots, a choice between creamy truffle mash with chives or garlic roasted rosemary potatoes, and an apple, peach and plum crumble for dessert.

The chocolate crinkles are beautifully decorated, making them a perfect option for gifting. — Picture courtesy of Huckleberry

Festive cookies and cakes for gifting

To share the season’s joy, Huckleberry offers a beautifully packaged festive tin filled with a curated assortment of delicious cookies.

From chocolatey indulgence to buttery classics, each cookie is crafted to evoke warmth and nostalgia.

It’s a thoughtful gift for friends, family, colleagues, or a delightful treat for oneself.

The assortment includes chocolate penguins, chocolate crinkles, Swiss chocolate almond cookies, Italian butter cookies, and strawberry linzer cookies.

White Christmas cake

Inspired by Nordic winter magic, the snowy, elegant Christmas cake features moist vanilla sponge layers combined with silky white chocolate ganache and a vibrant, tangy pop of lingonberry jam, a beloved Nordic berry known for its fresh tartness.

The cake is adorned with star-shaped gingerbread cookies, sprigs of rosemary, and gold and silver sprinkles, adding a dreamy, festive touch.

The black forest yule log is one of Huckleberry’s signature items. — Picture courtesy of Huckleberry

Holiday treats

Huckleberry’s handcrafted holiday cakes, each carefully hand-piped and individually decorated, are perfect for celebrating the season.

Their signature cupcakes, finished with cheerful, hand-decorated holiday designs, remain a beloved favourite.

Featured designs include Santa Claus, Frosty the Snowman, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, Gingerbread Cupcake, Peppermint Mocha, and Hot Chocolate Cupcake.

Traditional Christmas treats

Huckleberry also offers a traditional Italian Pandoro, crafted to bring a touch of authentic Italian magic to celebrations.

The tall, star-shaped cake boasts a soft, airy texture and a delicate buttery vanilla flavour.

Light, fluffy, and dusted with powdered sugar, this rare treat captures the essence of an Italian Christmas.