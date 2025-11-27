KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 27 — Proton today launched the fourth-generation Proton Saga at the Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre, with a starting price of RM38,990.

Available in three variants — Standard, Executive and Premium — the on-the-road price without insurance is RM38,990, RM43,990 and RM48,990 respectively.

Available in three variants — Standard, Executive and Premium — the on-the-road price without insurance is RM38,990, RM43,990 and RM48,990 respectively. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Proton has added an extra incentive with an RM1,000 discount for bookings made by December 31, 2025.

The new Saga also promises the lowest maintenance costs in the A-segment sedan category, featuring a five-year warranty or 150,000km, along with three complimentary labour services.

The latest model of the Proton Saga boasts 35 new features designed to enhance safety, comfort and peace of mind, collectively offering RM12,000 in added value.

This includes a new i‑GT 1.5‑litre engine with a fuel economy of 4.9 litres per 100km and advanced safety features such as six airbags, an enhanced monocular camera system for road monitoring and a rear side radar system.

A general view of the new Saga during its launch at Mitec in Kuala Lumpur November 27, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

Proton chairman Tan Sri Syed Faisal Albar expressed his enthusiasm at the launch, saying, “This new Saga was launched for booking just two weeks ago, and we have already received 20,000 bookings.

“Since its inception in 1985, the Saga alone has contributed to over 2 million units in sales, representing half of Proton’s total achievements,” he added.

Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz commended the enduring legacy of the Saga, saying this is the model that was meant to put ‘Malaysia on wheels’ and gave many of the rakyat their first opportunity to purchase their own car.

“It is heartwarming to see that, 40 years later, the model remains beloved by Malaysians across generations,” he added.

Highlighting Proton’s ambitious export goals, Zafrul stated that since 2020, Proton has exported more than 20,000 vehicles to 18 countries, aiming for a tenfold increase over the next five years.

“Since 2018, approximately 7,000 units have been exported to Egypt, including 2,250 this year alone.

“With the launch of the new Saga today, I am confident Proton will further expand its footprint in Egypt and beyond, solidifying Malaysia’s presence in the global automotive market,” he said.

A general view of the interior of the new Saga during its launch at Mitec in Kuala Lumpur November 27, 2025. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

The new Saga is aesthetically enhanced with striking full LED projector headlamps, ethereal bow elements and a “Sulaman Songket” grille.

The rear features a 3D offset tail lamp, a full LED rear tail light bar and a rear bumper with a reflector design.

Inside, the model is equipped with a 16-inch dual screen supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, providing enhanced infotainment alongside a digital meter display.

The new Saga is available in two new colours, Marine Blue and Space Grey, alongside existing options of Ruby Red, Armour Silver and Snow White, offering a fresh spectrum of choices for Malaysian drivers.