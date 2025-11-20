KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 20 — Nearly one-third of Malaysians who want mental health support are held back by high costs, according to new survey findings.

The report, produced by fintech app Versa in collaboration with stratsea, analysed responses from 1,500 users on their emotional wellbeing and help-seeking behaviour.

It found that 925 respondents were open to professional help such as therapy or counselling.

However, 422 respondents cited the cost of treatment as their biggest barrier, while others struggled to navigate the system or make time for appointments.

According to the report, 337 respondents did not know where to start when seeking help, and 327 said work or family commitments made it hard to access services.

Self-reliance also remained strong, with 522 respondents believing they could “manage on their own”.

The report noted that many respondents coped by distracting themselves, speaking to family members or withdrawing socially.

It warned that such strategies may mask deeper issues if individuals avoid professional care.

The survey also found that Malaysians face rising emotional strain, with anxiety emerging as the most frequently reported emotion.

Work or study demands, financial pressures and uncertainty about the future were identified as the country’s biggest stressors.

“This phenomenon culminates in high academic pressures for students to outperform peers in seeking suitable jobs, often limited in supply,” the report said.

It concluded that improving affordability, visibility and trust in mental health services would be key to encouraging more Malaysians to seek timely support.