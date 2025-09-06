KUCHING, Sept 6 — Sarawak values international participation in the Kuching International Tattoo Expo 2025 as a platform to showcase the state’s rich culture to the world, said Deputy State Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts, Datuk Snowdan Lawan.

He said visiting tattoo artists serve as cultural ambassadors, introducing Sarawak’s identity to their home countries.

“We want to be known to the rest of the world — our tribes, our culture, our tattoos, and of course, our food,” he said during the Kuching International Tattoo Expo 2025 at the Dayak Bidayuh National Association multipurpose hall here today.

This year’s edition features tattoo practitioners from Belgium, Italy, Russia, India, Germany, Vietnam, the United States including Hawaii, Indonesia, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, Australia and several other countries, alongside local artists.

Snowdan described the expo as a platform for cultural exchange where local practitioners can share ideas, styles and knowledge with international counterparts.

“And of course, we are very pleased and proud to have so many artists here. These are highly skilled people, and each of them represents not only their country but also the uniqueness of the tattoo art they practise,” he added.

He also called on organisers to scale up the event in future editions to attract more global participation.

“So next year, you can do it bigger. That is why our Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts supports their initiative and provides some allocation for the organisation of this event.

“I hope next year, they will organise it on a larger scale and bring more international participants to Sarawak,” he said.

The three-day expo, which runs until tomorrow, is expected to draw about 6,000 visitors and features 118 tattoo artists.

Also present were Kuching Tattoo Art Association president Nicholas Jenta, vice-president Boi Skrang, and secretary Maximillian Ajie. — The Borneo Post