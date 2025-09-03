KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — Malaysian fans of world and instrumental music will get the chance to experience Kitaro live when he returns to Resorts World Genting this September.

The Grammy- and Golden Globe-winning Japanese composer will perform at the Arena of Stars on Sept 20 at 6pm.

Kitaro has been a regular presence in Malaysia, where audiences have embraced his concerts for their meditative and cultural depth.

His performances blend electronic soundscapes with traditional Japanese instruments and Western melodies, creating a style that appeals across generations.

This year’s show will feature acoustic instrumentation alongside a traditional Japanese Taiko drum with a 24-inch head mounted on floor stands.

Resorts World Genting described the concert as an “unforgettable evening” that combines ancient traditions with modern artistry.

Kitaro’s work has carried messages of peace and unity, evident in projects such as his Love and Peace Tour and collaborations with Native American activist Dennis Banks.

He has also performed at global events like the Nagano Winter Olympics and composed iconic albums including Kojiki.

His Malaysian following has grown over the decades, with fans praising the spiritual quality of his performances.

Tickets for the upcoming concert will be available in four categories, priced at RM498 for VIP, RM398 for PS1, RM298 for PS2, and RM198 for PS3.

Tickets are publicly available, with purchases subject to an additional RM4 processing fee.