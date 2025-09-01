KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — As the country celebrated its 68th Merdeka, it was not just jockeys and thoroughbreds stealing the spotlight at the Selangor Turf Club (STC) this year.

Instead, Malaysia’s last premier racecourse took on a new twist, becoming an unlikely gathering spot for hundreds of fans of the popular Japanese franchise Umamusume: Pretty Derby, as they transformed the STC into a surprising celebration of anime, patriotism and equine heritage.

Joining old-school and regular punters, Umamusume fans and cosplayers trickled in throughout the afternoon to attend the Merdeka Cup — one of many special horse races staged in conjunction with Malaysia’s independence.

The event kicked off shortly after noon with the ceremonial raising of the Jalur Gemilang, accompanied by the singing of the national anthem Negaraku.

The first of 12 races — the Dataran Merdeka Stakes (1,020m) with a prize purse of RM32,000 — offered a glimpse of things to come as first-timers and fans alike were treated to the intensity of horse racing, buoyed by the notable appearance of Captain Singapore in the starting lineup.

Trivia: Captain Singapore’s sire is Dream Journey. Dream Journey is one of the “horse girl” characters in Umamusume.

During the races’ intervals, gathered Umamusume cosplayers and fans were also seen mingling with one another and taking photographs, occasionally eliciting curious looks from regular punters at the sudden influx of mostly young newcomers.

Horses race towards the finishing line during the Merdeka Cup at STC. — Picture by Kenneth Tee

Merdeka Cup and more

As spectators cheered on each horse’s display of racing prowess, fans also got to experience first-hand the legacy of real-life champions — progenies of legendary Japanese racehorses that inspired their anime horse girl counterparts — on STC’s racecourse.

Some of the progenies that raced included those of Agnes Tachyon, Dream Journey and Grass Wonder.

Note: Grass Wonder recently passed away on August 8 after suffering multiple organ failures linked to old age. He was 30 years old.

At one point, STC chairman Tan Sri Richard Cham Hak Lim also made a brief visit to endorse and welcome the cosplayers and fans near the grandstand.

Later, cosplayers were also given special access to pose for group photos with the victorious jockey and his team alongside the placed racehorse at the winner’s enclosure.

Umamusume cosplayers take a group photo with STC chairman Tan Sri Richard Cham Hak Lim and the winner of the Merdeka Cup during a prize-giving ceremony. — Picture by Kenneth Tee

To mark the special occasion, a total of 12 races — each named in honour of Malaysia’s Merdeka theme — with a combined purse of RM609,000 were held throughout the day, with highlights being the sponsored Trinity Cup and the Merdeka Cup.

In the Merdeka Cup (1,800m), 5-year-old Good Star came in first out of 12 runners to win the RM100,000 prize purse.

Another 5-year-old, Antipodean, came in first out of 10 runners to win the Trinity Cup (1,400m), bagging the RM70,000 prize purse.

Cosplayers pose for a group photo with a victorious jockey and racehorse at the winner’s enclosure. — Picture by Kenneth Tee

The hype is real

STC chief executive Datuk Michael Fong Chee Poong said he had vaguely heard of the popular Umamusume media franchise previously, noting how the video game is used to promote the local horse racing community in Japan.

He also said STC was encouraged by the increase in new followers and public awareness of the local horse racing scene, adding that he is hopeful future turnouts from the Umamusume fandom would help move the industry beyond the image of horse racing as mere gambling.

“We want to promote horse racing in terms of lifestyle and excitement, so let us put gambling or wagering aside, because we want people to be aware that this is the real Sport of Kings,” he told Malay Mail when met at the racecourse.

STC chief executive Datuk Michael Fong Chee Poong speaks to Malay Mail during the Merdeka Cup. — Picture by Kenneth Tee

“Of course we would love for them (aspiring fans) to come, feel and enjoy the races we have in the future, because we have several developments already lined up for STC.”

For Fong, there was only one word to describe this year’s Merdeka Cup event turnout — Umazing.