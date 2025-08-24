BANGKOK, Aug 24 — Praveenar Singh, also known as Veena, was crowned Miss Universe Thailand 2025 on Saturday night.

According to Khaosod English, the 29-year-old was crowned by Miss Universe 2005, Natalie Glebova, marking the start of what organisers are calling a new era for Thai beauty pageants.

Veena is a naturalised Thai citizen of Indian descent, unlike previous winners, who have typically been Thai-born or of mixed Thai-Western heritage.

She also made history as the first Miss Universe Thailand winner to have been married and divorced, having married in 2022 and divorced in 2024, Khaosod reported.

Veena began her pageant career while studying at Thammasat University. She first competed in Miss Universe Thailand in 2018, followed by a second attempt in 2020, finishing as second runner-up and first runner-up respectively.

After the pageant relaxed its rules to allow married women and mothers to compete, Veena returned in 2023 but finished as second runner-up again.

Born in Chiang Mai and raised in Yala, Veena represented Saraburi Province in this competition.

Veena will now go on to represent Thailand at the 74th Miss Universe competition, set to take place in Thailand in November.