KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 20 — Online arts portal Senimalaya has opened its first physical art gallery called Ruang Teduh at Exchange 106 in Tun Razak Exchange, Kuala Lumpur, marking a new chapter in its efforts to promote local arts and culture.

The art gallery, an initiative by Exchange 106, aims to provide a dedicated space for exhibitions and contemporary art discussions in the city centre as well as in support the growth of local arts.

“Senimalaya is truly honoured to be given the opportunity to collaborate with Exchange 106 in supporting local artistic endeavours,” said Senimalaya editorial lead Irwan Muhammad Zain.

“Ruang Teduh carries the mission of being an open and inclusive contemporary art space in the heart of Kuala Lumpur’s development.”

He said the gallery is intended to become a meeting point between the arts community and the wider public, while also driving critical artistic discourse to “greater heights”.

Ruang Teduh opened its doors on August 16 with its debut exhibition RASA Merdeka! — a collaboration with Galeri Puteh — which runs until September 16.

Senimalaya, launched last year as a portal dedicated to arts, culture, heritage and literature, is part of Media Works Sdn Bhd.

The new gallery is located at Lot UG 31 & 32, Exchange 106, Lingkaran TRX, Tun Razak Exchange, Kuala Lumpur.