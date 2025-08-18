PETALING JAYA, Aug 18 — The highly anticipated Zeekr 7X is finally launching in Malaysia this week at the iconic KL Tower in Kuala Lumpur. This is a premium fully-electric 5-seater SUV under Geely’s Zeekr brand and it takes on the likes of the Tesla Model Y and the BYD Sealion 7.

The Zeekr 7X has an indicative pricing of RM182,000 to RM230,000, which undercuts many popular EVs in the segment. However, this indicative pricing is only for the first 500 customers.

Zeekr 7X Malaysia launch showcase and test drive

As shared by Zeekr Malaysia, the grand launch is taking place on Friday, August 22, 2025, and the public can get up close and test drive this EV during the weekend on August 23 and 24, 2025, from 10am to 7pm.

The Zeekr 7X has an indicative pricing of RM182,000 to RM230,000. — SoyaCincau pic

To secure your Zeekr 7X test drive slot for next Saturday and Sunday, you can register online.

Zeekr 7X Malaysia specs and features

To recap, the Zeekr 7X for Malaysia comes in 3 variants and the indicative pricing are as follows:

Zeekr 7X RWD Standard – RM182,000

Zeekr 7X RWD Long Range – RM195,000

Zeekr 7X AWD Performance – RM230,000

Zeekr Malaysia has recently revealed the official Zeekr 7X specs for the Malaysian market and we do get a pretty good equipment options given its competitive pricing.

The base and long range RWD versions get a single motor that pushes 310kW (416hp) and 440Nm of torque, meanwhile, the AWD Performance model gets a twin motor setup that produces 475kW (637hp) and 710Nm of torque.

The Zeekr 7X is offered with five colours in Malaysia. — SoyaCincau pic

For the first time for Zeekr Malaysia, the 7X comes with an 800V architecture which enables faster DC charging. The base RWD version uses a 75kW 2nd generation Golden LFP Battery that is capable of DC fast charging from 10-80 per cent in just 10.5 minutes, with a peak rate of 450kW. Meanwhile, the RWD Long Range and AWD Performance gets a bigger 100kWh NMC Battery which can do 10-80 per cent of DC fast charging in 16 minutes, with a peak rate of 420kW.

The Zeekr 7X RWD Standard has a WLTP-rated range or 480km, while the RWD Long Range has a rating of up to 615km. Meanwhile, the range-topping AWD Performance has a WLTP-rated range of 543km.

Across the board, all Zeekr 7X variants support 22kW of AC charging. — SoyaCincau pic

Across the board, all Zeekr 7X variants support 22kW of AC charging, 3.3kW vehicle-to-load (V2L), front double wishbone and rear multi-link suspension, frameless doors, powered tailgate, panoramic glass roof, triple-zone climate control, 13.02″ digital cluster, 16″ 3.5K infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support and a full suite of ADAS features along with 7 airbags.

The Long Range variant adds power-adjustable steering, ventilated and massage front seats, AR head-up display, 21-speaker Zeekr Sound Pro system, and dual 50W wireless charging pads.

The Long Range variant adds power-adjustable steering, ventilated and massage front seats. — SoyaCincau pic

Meanwhile, the AWD Performance variant gets larger 20″ alloys, air suspension with CCD, Zeekr Stargate LED front panel, powered doors, Nappa leather seats and rear side window sunshades.

The Zeekr 7X is offered with five colours in Malaysia – Crystal White (standard), Onyx Black, Tech Grey, Forest Green and Brooke Blue with silver roof (Performance only). The Performance variant is also listed with optional purple and white interior and 21″ forged wheels. — SoyaCincau