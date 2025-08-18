SHANGHAI, Aug 18 — A quirky new trend is taking off across China: “pretend work”. These companies offer people the chance to rent office space and simulate a regular workday, all for a small fee.

As reported by the South China Morning Post (SCMP), these businesses are popping up in major cities, catering to those struggling to find jobs.

Interestingly, many of these companies aren’t officially registered, which means they’re “fake” in their own right.

Some people simply use these spaces as a place to go every day, while others see them as a safe escape from the mounting pressures of unemployment in an economy that’s tough to navigate.

Typically, the cost ranges from 30 to 50 yuan (RM17.60 to RM29.40) per day, with discounts for monthly packages.

Chen Yingjian, who runs a pretend work company in Hangzhou, offers mock office environments with rules like “9am to 6pm working hours” and “no smoking”. He even conducts “pretend interviews”.

One story highlighted by SCMP shared the experience of a young woman who spent just one day at a pretend work company. She took a selfie in the office and sent it to her mother, claiming she had “found a proper job”.

In another case, a man named Ryan, who had been working at a pretend work company for six months, shared that he couldn’t find a full-time job despite graduating 18 months ago. He spends his days at the “office”, taking “working photos” and sending them to his parents as proof of employment. He admits that pretending to work gives him a sense of structure and security.

While it may seem strange to pay for a job you don’t actually do, the setup has its perks. Some companies offer free lunch and coffee. Some people also view it as a chance to connect with others in similar situations.

It was reported that China’s urban unemployment rate stands at 5.2 per cent in the first half of 2025.