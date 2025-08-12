LABUAN, Aug 12 — Labuan Batik is set to step onto Malaysia’s fashion stage before making its mark internationally, celebrated for its vibrant colours, floral and marine-inspired motifs and deep connection to the island’s cultural heritage.

With distinctive artistry and innovative techniques, the craft is gaining momentum as one of Labuan’s most promising cultural exports.

The newly established Labuan Warisan (LAWA) Craft Gallery, officially opened by Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, on July 27, has quickly become a must-visit destination for both local and international visitors.

Within just weeks of its opening, the gallery has become a cultural hub, offering a first-hand look at the creative process behind batik-making and serving as a showcase of Labuan’s distinctive artistry.

Visitors can watch artisans at work, learn about the painstaking stages of batik production and purchase pieces that carry the island’s identity.

Labuan batik stands apart for its innovative use of sago, a starch extracted from the pith of the sago palm (Metroxylon sagu), as the primary resist material in place of conventional candle wax. Applied with a canting or brush, sago creates intricate patterns while being environmentally friendly and abundant in Labuan.

This eco-conscious choice not only strengthens the island’s sustainability credentials but also sets Labuan batik apart as an art form that reflects its unique natural resources.

At the forefront of this movement is Mastura Abd Razak, 44, a Labuan-born Bruneian and the sole batik entrepreneur on the island.

Labuan local Bruneian and the sole batik entrepreneur, Mastura Abd Razak, 44, crafting Batik Linut in the workshop at Galeri Lawa Labuan. — Bernama pic

Trained by the Sabah branch of the Malaysian Handicraft Development Corporation (Kraftangan Malaysia), Mastura operates the business with her husband, Abd Rahmad Abd Malik, 45, who is from Sarawak.

The couple’s workshop at LAWA has become a focal point for cultural appreciation, skill transfer and heritage preservation. Mastura has also begun receiving orders from government agencies and corporate sectors, in addition to serving individual customers.

Their enterprise enjoys full support from the Department of Federal Territories (JWP), whose backing has enabled the expansion of batik promotion initiatives and the participation of Labuan batik in local and regional exhibitions.

Speaking to Bernama, Mastura believes such support is crucial to raising the profile of Labuan batik nationally and internationally.

“With continuous government backing, Labuan batik can stand shoulder-to-shoulder with Terengganu’s batik on the international stage.

“Within the next five years, I envision Labuan batik being worn by well-known models at fashion shows in Malaysia and abroad. It will be our island’s gift to the world, a keepsake for visitors and a statement piece for global markets,” she said.

Mastura said beyond the artistic value, the rise of Labuan batik also holds economic potential, as unique cultural products like batik offer a strong selling point for visitors seeking authentic souvenirs.

She said if marketed effectively, Labuan batik could contribute to the island’s creative economy, create job opportunities for local artisans, and position Labuan as a niche destination for cultural tourism. — Bernama