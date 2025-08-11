KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Midnight may signal the end of a formal evening for some, but for local fashion designer Syomirizwa Gupta, it is where the real story begins.

His latest bespoke collection, The Sweetest Hangover 2026/27, unveiled on August 8 at Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week, captures the heady, unguarded glamour of the hours after a black-tie affair — when the ties are loosened, the lights dim, and style remains sharp even as the rules fall away.

“It’s about that delicious blur between the night you remember and the one you’ll never forget,” Syomir told Malay Mail, describing the collection as “the afterglow, the laughter, the sparkle that lingers long after the music stops.”

Designed for both men and women, the pieces channel confidence without effort and seduction without excess. — Picture by Syomirizwa Gupta

The 25-look collection blends sleek tuxedo tailoring with fluid silks and playful, provocative touches — from tuxedo shirts paired with sequin underwear to a crisp all-white suit with risqué details only revealed up close. Designed for both men and women, the pieces channel confidence without effort and seduction without excess.

Fabrics range from silk satin and chiffon to heavy satin and brocade, while the palette is bold and unapologetic: white, black, fuchsia, magenta, orange, green and yellow — colours chosen to pop under low, late-night lighting.

Drawing inspiration from ’70s disco sensuality and late-’90s Tom Ford sophistication, the line carries Syomir’s signature tropical pulse, making each look feel as ready for the dance floor as it is for the runway.

With The Sweetest Hangover, Syomir invited KL Fashion Week guests into his vision of the ultimate after-party — one where the cocktails flow, the confidence soars and the glamour never fades.