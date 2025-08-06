KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — Two young Malaysian pianists have made the nation proud, by clinching outstanding achievements at the prestigious 8th Liszt Ferenc International Piano Competition, held recently in Budapest, Hungary.

Both pianists, who are students at the Illy Piano Academy, showcased exceptional talent at the competition. Nine-year-old Aira Mohd Zaki secured third place in the Children A category, while 12-year-old Amni Khadijah Kamalhafez earned the Second Honourable Mention, marking a significant milestone in their young musical journeys.

Founder and artistic director of Illy Piano Academy, Illi Diyana Mohd Isa, said that the achievement demonstrates that age is no obstacle to excelling on the world stage.

“The extraordinary skill, strong discipline, and refined musicality displayed by these young Malaysian talents, at such a prestigious competition, made the experience both memorable and invaluable. It is a moment of immense pride for Illy Piano Academy,” she said in a statement, today.

Apart from Aira and Amni Khadijah, Malaysia was represented by 15 other participants of various ages, all of whom delivered energetic and captivating performances, before an international panel of judges in their respective categories.

The prestigious competition was held at the Liszt Ferenc Old Academy of Music in Budapest, on August 2 and 3, and featured talented participants from countries including Austria, China, Germany, Japan, South Korea, Mexico, Thailand, and host nation Hungary. — Bernama