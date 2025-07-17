JOHOR BAHRU, July 17 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, continues to prioritise a healthy lifestyle by incorporating horse riding and walking into his regular fitness routine.

According to a post on Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar’s official Facebook page, His Majesty began his preparations as early as 5 am today to ride around the grounds of Istana Pasir Pelangi here.

“His Majesty possesses extensive knowledge in equestrian sports and is also an experienced polo player.

“For him, horse riding is not merely a recreational activity, it contributes to building muscle strength, enhancing focus and instilling discipline,” the post said.

Several photographs of Sultan Ibrahim engaging in the activity were also shared in the post. — Bernama