BANGI, July 10 — Nur Ellysha Rashlina Mohd Rashdan may be only 12 but she is already carving out a name for herself in the world of creative arts and sports.

This Year Six pupil of Sekolah Kebangsaan Jalan Empat here has already done voiceovers and performed in a musical theatre, and is even active in sports.

Ellysha, as she is fondly known, is no stranger to the creative arts as her father Mohd Rashdan Ramlee was actively involved in animation and production works, and was the creator of the English-language 3D animated TV series ‘Supertots’ and ‘SuperSquad’, which became a phenomenon in the early 2000s.

According to Ellysha, several main characters in the animated series were named after and inspired by her and her three older siblings, making the production feel personal to the family and sparking her own interest in the creative arts.

“From a young age, I was exposed to the production world as I often accompanied my mother and siblings to various events related to ‘Supertots’ and ‘SuperSquad’. That’s where I developed a love for the performing arts and the desire to try it for myself,” she said in a recent interview with Bernama.

To nurture her talent in the performing arts, Ellysha began attending dance and theatre classes at the age of four, under the guidance of Noraniza Idris, who is also known as the Queen of Traditional and Creative Ethnic Rhythms.

So far, Ellysha has done voiceovers for, among others, corporate social responsibility advertisements produced by the National Population and Family Development Board, as well as Covid-19 awareness campaigns by Yayasan Hasanah.

She has also received other opportunities, including acting in the musical theatre ‘Huminodun: Muzikal Puteri Nabalu’ this year.

Ellysha also excels in rope skipping and represented Malaysia in the Singapore National and Open Jump Rope Championship 2024 in various under-12 categories.

“I love rope skipping because it can be done both individually and in groups. Right now, I train three to four times a week to sharpen my skills.

“God willing, I will represent Malaysia in the Queen’s Cup Jump Rope Thailand Open 2025 and the Singapore National Jump Rope 2025 at the end of this year,” said Ellysha, who is also a member of the Malaysia Jump Rope Federation and GB Rope Skipping Academy.

Despite her busy schedule in the arts and sports fields, Ellysha remains committed to her studies and ensures her academics are never overlooked.

“Sometimes it’s tiring because I go to school during the day and have training or tuition at night, but I’m used to it. If you love what you do and have goals, you’ll make the effort,” said Ellysha, who also serves as a peer mentor at her school. She is also the president of her school’s Cultural Club.

Looking ahead, Ellysha hopes to pursue her secondary education at Sekolah Seni Malaysia Perak and later further her studies in theatre arts at Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris.

“If we have the passion, we shouldn’t be afraid to try. We must believe in ourselves and not give up easily. If we work hard, God willing, a path will open,” she said.

Meanwhile, her mother Nor Haslina Mohamed, 49, said parents play a crucial role in nurturing a child’s potential from an early age, including building a portfolio, providing training space and guiding them toward the right path.

“Every child is different... some are quiet, some are active. If you notice their interests, help and encourage them gradually. A child’s success isn’t solely based on academics but also on talent development and character building.

“I believe early exposure and consistent guidance are vital. As parents, we must be attentive and help our children discover their strengths,” she said. — Bernama