KUCHING, July 6 — Sarawakian talent Dion Das Louis, fondly known as the ‘Little Bornean Birdie’, has made the state and country proud by clinching second place at the prestigious Dance World Cup World Finals in Burgos, Spain.

The nine-year-old SK Green Road pupil represented Malaysia in the Mini Solo National and Folklore category, performing an ethnic creative dance inspired by the traditional Ngajat Iban and two of Sarawak’s iconic birds – the Burung Ruai (Great Argus) and the Kenyalang Hornbill.

He outshone 34 other contestants from around the world, scoring an impressive 93.8 points – just 0.3 points behind the gold medallist from Germany.

“Truth be told, I was initially nervous as there were a lot of good dancers from all over the world at the competition,” he told The Borneo Post in a WhatsApp message conveyed through his mother Edina Lanying.

“But I am very happy and proud to have made it this far on the international stage and given the opportunity to compete against the 34 dancers,” he added.

Dion’s performance was accompanied by original music composed by local bands Sada Borneo and At Adau.

His vibrant parade costume was specially designed by Sarawakian designer Gilbert Headhunter, who is based in Kuala Lumpur.

“We are incredibly proud of Dion’s achievement. It was a tough one as there were a lot of amazing dancers at the competition,” said Edina.

She added that she and her husband, Louis Lansam, plan to enrol Dion in more international events next year, and hope to see him represent Malaysia at global cultural festivals.

The family also expressed heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors who made Dion’s journey possible, including the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Sarawak; Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra); Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture; Ghee Hua Group of Companies; Kelab Kaban Golf Samarahan; International Education Legacy Foundation; and the United Asia Entrepreneur Chamber of Commerce.

Dion’s achievement drew praise from Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, who congratulated the young talent in a post on his official Facebook page.

“Heartiest congratulations to Dion for winning 2nd Place (Mini Solo National & Folklore – Ethnic Creative) at the 2025 World Finals of Dance World Cup!” he wrote. — The Borneo Post