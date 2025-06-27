KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 — Renowned food critic, columnist, and film producer Chua Lam, celebrated as one of the “Four Talents of Hong Kong,” passed away on Wednesday at the age of 83, according to the South China Morning Post.

A statement on his official Facebook page confirmed his death at the Hong Kong Sanatorium and Hospital, surrounded by family and friends.

Per his wishes, no ceremony was held, and his body was cremated to avoid inconveniencing loved ones.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), born in Singapore in 1941, Chua’s illustrious career spanned multiple fields, leaving a lasting mark on Hong Kong’s cultural and culinary landscapes.

At just 14, he published his first article in Nanyang Siang Pau. He later moved to Japan to study film and settled in Hong Kong in 1963, where he worked with iconic studios like Shaw Brothers and Golden Harvest.

Among his notable film productions were Jackie Chan’s Wheels on Meals, Armour of God, and Mr Nice Guy.

Chua was a celebrated figure in food journalism, known for his discerning palate and dedication to uncovering the finest culinary experiences.

He authored numerous travel journals and food critiques and hosted acclaimed shows such as Celebrity Talk Show, which featured Hong Kong’s biggest stars of the era, including Leslie Cheung and Maggie Cheung.

SCMP in its report said that in addition to his columns and books, Chua organised culinary tours across Asia and the world, sampling multiple dishes daily to identify and recommend the best local specialities.

His influence extended to consulting on popular food documentaries such as A Bite of China and Once Upon a Bite.

Despite personal challenges, including a severe hip injury and the loss of his wife in recent years, Chua continued to inspire through his reflections on life and food.

His final memoir, Lived, released earlier this year, shared his vibrant experiences, resilience, and deep appreciation for gastronomy.

According to the report, Chua’s contributions earned him a place among the “Four Talents of Hong Kong,” alongside literary and cultural giants Jin Yong, Ni Kuang, and James Wong.

His legacy continues to shape the city’s cultural and culinary heritage, marking the end of an era in Hong Kong’s entertainment and food scene.