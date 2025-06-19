KLUANG, June 19 — Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari officiated the launch recently of the Digitalisation Program for Schools in Camps (SDK) at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sultan Sir Ibrahim (SK Sultan Sir Ibrahim) in Kluang, Johor.

The event marked the unveiling of Affin Digital Space, a green screen technology studio designed for students and educators to create and implement creative media content.

The Affin Digital Space at SK Sultan Sir Ibrahim is an initiative by the Ministry of Defence aimed at fostering creative technology among the children of defence personnel.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari interacting with one of the students at Sekolah Kebangsaan Sultan Sir Ibrahim.

This effort aligns with the Digital Education Policy introduced by the Ministry of Education (KPM) in 2023, which aims to produce digitally fluent students equipped for the digital era.

The policy also empowers educators and school leaders to integrate digital technology into the educational ecosystem, enhance infrastructure and digital education content, and optimise strategic partner engagement to catalyse digital learning.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari at the launch of Digitalisation Program for Schools in Camps in Sekolah Kebangsaan Sultan Sir Ibrahim.

This year the Ministry of Defence has initiated three pilot SDK projects in collaboration with strategic partners, including KPM and Affin Bank Berhad.

SK Kementah launched its Affin Digital Space on March 13, 2025, followed by SK TUDM Subang on May 2, 2025.

At the recent event, the team at SK Sultan Sir Ibrahim demonstrated the use of green screen technology, video editing applications, and lighting techniques for video production.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari was a guest at a ‘live’ video recording titled ‘Bicara Pemimpin’.

A “live” video recording session titled “Bicara Pemimpin” featured Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari as a guest.

During the ceremony, a cheque was presented by Affin Bank Berhad’s Group Community Banking Director Mohammad Fairuz Mohd Radi to SK Sultan Sir Ibrahim’s headmaster Zulnika bin Ramli.

The cheque represents Affin Bank’s contribution to the establishment of the Affin Digital Space, underscoring the Ministry of Defence’s commitment to enhancing the ecosystem under “Fokus 4: Memperkukuh Ekosistem Kesejahteraan”, as outlined in the Defence Minister’s 2025 New Year Address.

Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari officiated the launch of Digitalisation Program for Schools in Camps in Sekolah Kebangsaan Sultan Sir Ibrahim.

The initiative also supports several national agendas, including “Membangun Negara Madani”, the National Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) Policy, and challenges in implementing teaching and learning.

Notable attendees at the event included Brigadier General Hamdan Ahmad TUDM, Deputy Assistant Chief of Staff for Personnel Services; Brigadier General Zulhelmi Masdar, Commander of the 7th Brigade; Haji Mohd Hanafi Samad, Johor State Education Director; Colonel Mohd Sharif Ishak, Director of Education for the Malaysian Armed Forces; and the SK Sultan Sir Ibrahim community.