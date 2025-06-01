HYDERABAD, June 1 — Thailand has won its first Miss World crown after 22-year-old Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri claimed the title at the 72nd Miss World pageant held in Hyderabad on Saturday.

According to Bangkok Post, Opal, a political science student, was recognised for her long-running “Opal for Her” campaign, which supports women with breast cancer. She was selected from a field of 108 contestants.

“This moment is not just a personal victory; it is a shared dream of every young girl who wants to be seen, heard and to create change,” she was quoted as saying in her first address as Miss World 2025.

The first runner-up was Ethiopia’s Hasset Dereje, followed by Poland’s Maja Klajda and Martinique’s Aurélie Joachim. Last year’s winner, Krystyna Pyszková, handed over the crown.

Pageant chair Julia Morley described Opal as “a woman of purpose, with a voice the world is ready to hear.”