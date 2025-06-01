KUALA LUMPUR, June 1— There’s a new party trend making waves across town — you go clubbing to dance music, but not at night... and certainly there is no alcohol involved.

Get your latte on and join in these “coffee raves”.

Imagine a nightclub with a DJ and upbeat music, but with a twist. Instead of alcohol and a late-night setting, it features a variety of coffee drinks and takes place in the morning, which could begin at 7am or 10am, depending on the organisers.

The DJ is still there, spinning upbeat tracks, but the atmosphere is all about starting your day energised, fuelled by caffeine and good vibes.

It can also be a good opportunity for anyone to network and socialise.

The events are inclusive and family-friendly, welcoming everyone from young families to couples on a first date.

‘Coffee raves’ provide good networking opportunities.. minus the hangover. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

What’s best is that raves end early, so you can still go for brunch, run errands, or relax afterwards, all without a hangover.

Though it’s called a coffee rave, it’s not always just about coffee — many venues are happy to serve other drinks upon request.

Still, that’s not the case everywhere, as some locations stick to the purist approach: at a coffee rave, it’s coffee and nothing else.

As club snacks typically involve finger foods, at a coffee rave, you can expect dishes such as pastries and cookies instead.

Which morning person came up with this idea anyway?

The trend began to grow in popularity across Europe and Australia, particularly in Brisbane and Melbourne.

Looking through the internet, it has also made waves around the US and across India, such as Mumbai and Delhi.

More recently, Singapore hosted its own version at a venue called Beats & Beans.

The outlet most recently celebrated its first anniversary on May 24, with a party which started at 2pm. The venue flew over producer Y3LLO from Yangon, Myanmar and featured local DJs Joon and Ling, who had performed at their first ever coffee rave.

The trend has since spread to Malaysia, where many cafés are now looking to bring the experience nationwide.

When and why is the trend growing in Malaysia?

While clubs and bars remained a popular go-to spot for Malaysians to unwind throughout the 2010s, the coffee rave trend was still in its early stages, and only recently has it begun to gain traction nationwide.

“I think it’s partly because people are always looking for new, fun ways to socialise and the idea of mixing music, dancing, and coffee just hits differently,” said Priscilla Lee, 39, organiser from UP KL for their event yesterday.

Lee added that though the trend started in Europe and Australia, Malaysians are making it their own version.

“It's not just copying the West, it’s adapting it to our local culture and energy,” Lee added.

Will the ‘coffee rave’ trend in Malaysia grow like in Australia, India, Europe and the US or will it fizzle out is too early to say at the moment. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

According to Lee, there have been similar events in the past — but mostly smaller pop-up events and occasional café parties, rather than what is considered a coffee rave.

“Some were more like early morning yoga and dance events with coffee after, while others leaned into the music scene a bit more,” she said.

Lee noted that she believes UP KL’s event stands out because it brings more structure and energy to the overall concept, setting a new standard for how such events can be done locally.

What’s special is the vibe, it's like a proper party, but in the morning, which Lee describes as a mix of amazing coffee, feel-good music, people dancing, and everyone simply being in the moment.

“It’s a chance to start your day with high energy and connect with others in a super positive way,” Lee added.

She said the event at UP KL was especially meaningful because it involved a collaboration with one of their favourite cafés, Kenny Hills Coffee Roasters.

“We couldn’t be more excited,” she said.