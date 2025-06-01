KUALA LUMPUR, June 1 — Julia, 30, would sometimes stay up all night for a party — but yesterday morning she decided to try something different.

Instead of dressing up, she was just wearing a white top and yoga pants. The music was still bumping, but caffeine took the place of cocktails.

“What I really love about this event is that it takes place in the morning,” she told Malay Mail, a cup in her right hand while she swayed to the DJ.

Meanwhile, Hershey, 29, who shared a table with her, said it was something different from what she had experienced before.

Dance music and coffee together may not be a common combo, but felt just as refreshing, she said — similarly clad in casual top and cardigan.

Have caffeine, talk flows: Julia (white shirt) and Hershey (left) get into deep discussion during the coffee rave event at UP Kuala Lumpur on May 31, 2025. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

A mellow morning high: Coffee, cardio and community

The duo were among dozens who turned at UP KL for what could be the first of a major “coffee rave” in Kuala Lumpur — a twist on clubbing that starts early in the day, with a vibe that is more chill.

First spotted across Europe and Australia — particularly in Brisbane and Melbourne — coffee raves seem to have picked up pace in India and neighbouring Singapore, where the venue Beats & Beans just celebrated its anniversary earlier this month.

Yesterday, the crowd started filling in the first-floor café at 10am. Sunlight poured through the glass as espresso machines hissed and bass lines pulsed softly through the café’s walls.

In one corner, Paul Bobrowski — better known as DJ Pauly B — was cueing up uptempo beats on his deck. In the other, a barista was pouring up cups after cups from the espresso machine.

“We are definitely not the first, and hopefully we are not the last, and I feel like this is something we would like to create for the community for people to have more things to do during the day,” said Priscilla Lee, 39, organiser of UP KL for the event, in collaboration with the renowned Kenny Hills Coffee Roasters.

“For example, after you work out, you can come over, enjoy some music, and have some coffee or a pastry, which I think is a very good and positive thing to have.”

“I believe it’s a first-time experience for many, and I see many people are in a good mood,” said Boborowski, as he spun records ranging from Afro house, funky house, to minimal techno.

He noted that while nightclubs usually only pick up the pace later at night, the coffee rave had kicked off early.

“It’s better for my sleep schedule,” he told Malay Mail, jokingly.

Coffee up! A barista prepares the liquid gold for the coffee rave event at UP Kuala Lumpur on May 31, 2025. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Still brewing: Can Malaysia vibe with daytime raves?

Attendees were thrilled by the fresh concept, but admitted that it is still early days for coffee raves in Kuala Lumpur and Malaysia.

“It’s not common to have a DJ and a clubbing-style concept combined in this way — it’s something quite new here,” said Jun, 21.

He admitted that now people from all backgrounds could experience the clubbing culture, in a way that is not necessarily tied to alcohol.

Lee said she hopes for more coffee rave events under UP KL in the future, and aims to partner with more cafés to bring the experience to Malaysians again.

“Whether this happens will depend on the success of the inaugural experience,” she said.

Cincin, 24, felt that the environment was relaxed and welcoming, noting that everyone seemed free to communicate openly, which made the atmosphere especially pleasant.

What stood out most for her was the vibe created by the DJ and music.

“Nowadays, many people are feeling stressed. If I come here on the weekend, I feel like I can let that stress go,” she said.

Whether Malaysians will trade tequila shots for triple shots remains to be seen — but for now, this party’s just getting started.