SEREMBAN, May 24 — A 120-year-old Baju Kebaya Setengah Tiang, a traditional costume from Negeri Sembilan, has captured international attention after being showcased at the Russia-Islamic World Kazan Forum 2025, held in Kazan from May 13 to 18.

The rare garment, woven from pineapple fibre, a material now seldom used, symbolises the intricate craftsmanship and rich heritage of Malay culture.

More than a century old, the kebaya once belonged to a member of Negeri Sembilan’s royal family and reflects the state’s unique Adat Perpatih matrilineal customs, bringing this distinctive cultural identity onto the global stage.

Tuanku Ja’afar Royal Gallery curator Mohd Khairil Hisham Mohd Ashaari said the garment’s presence at the forum resonated strongly with participants.

“It is not just a piece of clothing but a representation of modesty, elegance and the values of Muslimah fashion,” he explained.

A traditional accessory adorned with the Bunga Lado motif, a symbolic floral design of the southern state. — Bernama pic

The kebaya, alongside traditional accessories and songket textiles adorned with Bunga Lado motifs, symbolic floral designs of the southern state, were modelled by attendees in Kazan, drawing praise and admiration.

The forum itself gathered over 20,000 delegates from 87 countries, 87 Russian federal entities and more than 40 diplomatic missions, providing a vibrant platform for cultural exchange.

Mohd Khairil described the reception as encouraging, highlighting the potential for local heritage crafts to reach global markets.

“Our goal was to showcase Negeri Sembilan’s cultural identity and sustain its heritage internationally,” he said, noting that this initiative also ties into the upcoming Visit Negeri Sembilan Year 2026 campaign.

Mohd Khairil Hisham said the outfit is special because it is made from pineapple fibre, a traditional material that is now rare, making it a symbol of the refinement of Malay art and heritage. — Bernama pic

Looking ahead, Mohd Khairil is partnering with Norsham Mohammad, founder of Miami Modest Fashion Week, to launch the South-East Asia Muslim Fashion Festival in Port Dickson in October 2026.

The event aims to unite innovative Muslimah designers from across the region and beyond, celebrating the fusion of tradition and modernity.

“We want to create a platform where modest fashion is both innovative and deeply connected to cultural roots. To gain recognition on a global scale, it is essential to step beyond familiar boundaries and embrace change,” Mohd Khairil said.

He also emphasised the importance of sharing heritage beyond local appreciation, fostering a broader understanding and respect for diverse cultures worldwide. — Bernama