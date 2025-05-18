KAZAN (TATARSTAN), May 18 — Muhamad Sufi Irfan Mohamad Rusdin from UiTM Penang seemed to be in disbelief when his name was announced as the gold medal winner in the Confectionery Arts category at the prestigious Young Chefs International Competition 2025 here.

The culinary student defeated participants from 12 countries, including Saudi Arabia, Azerbaijan, Tunisia, Turkey, Russia, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, Senegal, Kazakhstan and Iran.

“I was indeed in shock when I heard my name being announced a winner. I felt my heart racing and my hands slightly trembling. I entered the competition not only to challenge myself but to test my abilities on an international level.

“It was a new experience for me, so when I won, I felt very grateful and touched. Allah maha besar (God is great),” he said when met by Bernama here.

The menu chosen by Muhamad Sufi’s, who hails from Pasir Mas, Kelantan, which successfully captured the judges’ hearts, was Malaysian fusion, with a touch of Western, a seafood-based salad, Appetiser; Crispy Fried Fish with Tomato and Basil Salad with Lemon Dressing

Meanwhile, the main menu featured Marble Beef Tenderloin served with curry-infused juice, glazed vegetables with local wild mushroom and rosti potato, and dessert comprising Bingka Labu, Mandarin Orange Sauce with chocolate mousse, fresh fruit and sugar garnish.

According to Muhamad Sufi, he felt a bit nervous when facing some challenges during the preparation of the materials due to the limited time, but he needed to be fully focused to ensure everything was perfect.

— Picture via Facebook/Gastronomy Association of Malaysia

“But overall, Alhamdulillah, everything went according to plan. What I practiced, that’s what I did in the competition kitchen,” he said, adding that one of the competition requirements was for participants to combine raw materials obtained in Kazan, such as cod fish, meat, cooking oil, flour, vegetables and local fruits.

He said the menu choices were made and inspired by two of his lecturers who acted as team managers at UiTM Penang.

“This menu also had a touch of traditional Malay that I wanted to highlight so that the judges could feel the authenticity and creativity in my dishes,” adding that he has been interested in cooking since he was a child.

Describing the ‘drama’ that occurred during the competition, Muhamad Sufi said he felt panicky and anxious when he saw time seemingly passing too quickly.

“The strongest pressure during the competition is to manage time and emotions. Sometimes when there are distractions or I feel like there’s not enough time, I start to panic, but I try to stay calm and focus on one thing at a time,” he said, adding that he starts his preparations about two weeks before the competition begins.

The training includes time management, cooking, and food testing to ensure all flavours are balanced and the presentation is appealing, he explained.

Muhamad Sufi said that perhaps the experience of participating in several previous food competitions gave him the motivation and confidence to participate in his first international event in Kazan.

“I have participated in several competitions such as the 2023 Melaka Culinary Challenge and 2024 Battle of The Chefs at Spice Arena in Penang, and I won a bronze medal in both the Melaka Culinary Challenge and the Battle of the Chefs.

He said this (new) victory will undoubtedly inject motivation for him to continue succeeding in the culinary field.

“Insya-Allah, if there is sustenance and opportunity, I would want to participate in more competitions.

“It’s a way to hone my skills and learn from others,” said Muhamad Sufi, who plans to continue his studies up to the PhD level in gastronomy to achieve his ambition of becoming a chef-lecturer at UiTM one day.

Muhamad Sufi told Bernama that he was grateful to all his lecturers who had provided guidance, his family who always supported him, and to friends who have been his backbone all this time.

“Thanks to my good friend Ramadhan Suhaimi who always accompanied me while I was practicing in the training kitchen until early morning,” he said.

Bernama met with Muhamad Sufi and Fadzly last week at the Russian Embassy in Malaysia while documenting the official visit of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to Russia from May 13 to 16.

Having a brief chat at that time, the journalist challenged Muhamad Sufi to bring home the gold medal and promised to write about his story if he won.

Yesterday, immediately after the competition ended, Muhamad Sufi informed Bernama that he had successfully clinched the gold medal.

Muhamad Sufi was accompanied by Asst Prof Chef Fadzly Che Omar, who is also vice-president of the Malaysian Gastronomy Association. The Gastronomy Association has a network of chef associations at the international level.

“I found out about this competition through my lecturer and the faculty, and immediately felt excited to try my luck. Alhamdulillah, everything went smoothly,” he said.

Meanwhile, Fadzly said this culinary competition was held in conjunction with the World Islamic KazanForum 2025, in Kazan, Tatarstan, Russia from May 14 to 16. This competition serves as an important platform to showcase culinary talent and strengthen international cooperation among Islamic countries.

Fadzly said that Muhamad Sufi’s success in winning the gold medal not only highlighted the extraordinary talent nurtured by the country’s culinary institutions but also proved the growing influence of Malaysian gastronomy on the world stage.

Fadzly, who also represented Malaysia as an International Professional Chef Jury in this competition, played an important role in upholding professional standards and promoting Malaysia’s culinary excellence internationally. — Bernama