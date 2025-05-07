KUALA LUMPUR, May 7 — Staying in high-rise residential buildings shouldn’t be a barrier to own an EV. More condominium and apartment residents can enjoy convenient and cheaper access to EV charging as Pro-Net has signed a collaboration agreement with four top Charge Point Operators (CPO) in the country.

With its collaboration with Charge+, ChargeSini, RExharge and Charge N Go, Pro-Net aims to strengthen the national EV ecosystem and to support the increasing number of Proton e.MAS and smart owners.

Pro-Net provides e.MAS and Smart owners access to 1,053 EV charge points at condominiums and apartments

At the moment, Proton e.MAS and Smart customers can conveniently charge their EVs at 320 condominiums and apartments nationwide, and this includes its existing partnership with EV Connection (EVC) in December 2024. In total, Pro-Net now lists a total of 1,053 charging points at high-rise residential buildings across Malaysia.

Pro-Net added that these initiatives contribute to Malaysia’s 90 per cent coverage milestone for public charging needs, which compliments the current network of 2,500 public charging points nationwide.

In addition, Pro-Net aims to make EV ownership easier and more affordable by working directly with the four CPOs to install chargers at residential condominiums and apartments.

Singapore-based Charge+ is installing chargers at 18 condominium locations while Time’s Charge N Go is installing chargers at 93 condominium locations.

Meanwhile, ChargeSini is the largest player by coverage with over 1,010 charge points nationwide and it is expanding its charger installation to cover 204 condominium locations. RExharge is also supporting the partnership with charging solutions backed by more than 1,000 residential projects and more than 100 EV chargers, and they will be installing chargers at 5 condominium locations.

As the public charging network continues to grow, home EV charging is still the cheapest option but it is often limited to residents of landed property. The initiative aims to provide Proton e.MAS and Smart owners access to charge at their condo at lower rates than typical public chargers, with the aim of reducing the cost of owning an EV.

Special rate for Proton e.MAS and Smart Owners

To celebrate the collaboration, Pro-Net is offering a limited-time promo where Proton e.MAS and Smart owners can enjoy discounted rate for EV charging at participating condominium charging points provided by each CPO. Each partner CPO will offer customised promotional pricing from RM0.75 per kWh as listed below:

Charge+ – AC Charging from RM0.75/kWh

ChargeSini – AC Charging from RM0.84/kWh, DC Charging from RM1.11/kWh

RExharge – AC Charging from RM0.75/kWh, DC Charging from RM0.99/kWh

Charge N Go – AC Charging from RM0.75/kWh

To enjoy these rates, you’ll need to activate and pay for EV charging via the Proton e.MAS app which has built-in EV charging integration with live map for each CPO’s charging platform. With this offer, Pro-Net says EV users can expect monthly savings of up to RM200, compared to public charging. — SoyaCincau