PETALING JAYA, May 6 — Visitors to 3 Damansara can soon look forward to a fresh and immersive experience with the opening of Idea Live Arena, a brand-new international entertainment and live performances event hall. Occupying a net lettable area (NLA) of approximately 61,000 square feet (sq ft) on level two, the international event hall operator will be making its Malaysian debut at 3 Damansara, offering premium quality multi-purpose spaces and facilities catering to a wide range of corporate, commercial and entertainment events. With a seating capacity of up to 5,000 and equipped with state-of-the-art technology, Idea Live Arena is Malaysia’s largest indoor arena within a shopping mall, promising to deliver unique and dynamic experiences for all attendees.

To establish itself as the preferred community hub in Klang Valley, 3 Damansara will also embark on the next phase of its rejuvenation plans in the second half of 2025. The latest asset enhancement initiative (AEI) will focus on reconfiguring over 21,000 sq ft of NLA on the ground floor of the mall. Notably, the alfresco dining area will be expanded and enhanced to welcome exciting new food and beverage (F&B) brands to the diverse blend of dining options available at 3 Damansara.

Selina Ng, Managing Director, Retail, Commercial Management, CapitaLand Investment (Malaysia), said: “As part of the rejuvenation plans for 3 Damansara, we are excited to introduce a brand-new international entertainment and live performances event hall, further elevating the lifestyle and retail experience for our shoppers. Visitors can expect an exciting calendar of engaging and crowd-pulling events at Idea Live Arena.”

“The rejuvenation plans at 3 Damansara are part of a thoughtfully phased strategy, underscoring our commitment to evolving alongside the dynamic lifestyle needs of our shoppers. While the full transformation will unfold over time, visitors will soon experience the introduction of carefully curated brands, aligned across four key pillars. These enhancements are designed to create a vibrant, one-stop mall experience that caters to the surrounding residential and office communities, while nurturing a strong sense of connection and engagement. Building on the successful revitalisation of the lower ground floor in 2024, the upcoming AEI on the ground floor will focus on elevating the alfresco dining experience and expanding our F&B offerings. Together with the progressive rollout of new tenants, these changes will steadily reinforce 3 Damansara’s position as a must-visit lifestyle and community hub,” added Ng.

Since the start of rejuvenation plans in 2023, 3 Damansara has successfully introduced over 30 new brands across four key pillars – daily essentials and services; F&B; beauty and wellness; and urban lifestyle. These additions have revitalised the tenant mix, enhancing the mall’s offerings to better serve the needs of the densely populated residential and office communities in the surrounding area.

One-stop mall for all your essential needs

Targeted at young urban families and working professionals living and working in the surrounding neighbourhoods in Petaling Jaya, 3 Damansara is a popular community mall that serves as a one-stop destination for all their essential needs. More than just a neighbourhood stop, 3 Damansara offers a dynamic blend of contemporary retail, dining, entertainment and lifestyle brands, all conveniently located under one roof.

As part of its rejuvenation plans, 3 Damansara welcomed NSK Grocer, the largest fresh grocer in Petaling Jaya, to its tenant mix in January 2023, enhancing the community’s shopping experience with a premium yet affordable grocery option that caters to the varied tastes and preferences of its shoppers. Since then, NSK Grocer has expanded its offerings with Winetopia, featuring an extensive collection of fine wines and spirits, as well as Kafe Ruuma which serves popular local fares in a casual dining atmosphere.

Since its official opening in February 2025, active lifestyle brand Batuu Climbing is fast becoming a go-to destination for climbing enthusiasts, offering a wide range of challenges to keep climbers engaged and inspired. Designed to cater to all skill level, Batuu Climbing features a climbing gym with bouldering and rope climbing facilities. It also houses Batuu Kids, the gym’s dedicated space for young climbers, as well as an in-house Pinch café, creating a vibrant, community-focused environment for visitors of all ages.

Brew House casual dining offering at 3 Damansara. — Picture from CapitaLand

Ultimate food haven with diverse dining options

Foodies rejoice! 3 Damansara offers an impressive selection of dining and entertainment options, ensuring there is something for everyone – whether you are with family or colleagues. Following the revamp of the lower ground floor and optimising about 14,000 sq ft of retail space, the mall now boasts close to 40 tantalising international and local F&B offerings. Along with the latest addition of homegrown casual dining chain Brew House, which has received positive response from shoppers, 3 Damansara is also home to Kingdom Palace Restaurant, Oiso Korean Traditional Cuisine & Cafe, Sushi Han and Rise & Sip.

For the latest shopping and dining news and promotions, visit https://3damansara.com.my/.