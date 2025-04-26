SHANGHAI, April 26 — Zeekr arrives at Auto Shanghai 2025 with all guns blazing, officially unveiling the new Zeekr 9X. The company already released a number of official photos prior to the event but nothing beats seeing it in real life.

It is an absolute unit, sprinkled with premium touches

You may not be able to tell from these images, but the Zeekr 9X is a massive vehicle. You are looking at a full-size SUV that is 5.2m long, 2m wide, and 1.8m tall, together with a 3.2m wheelbase.

If you look at the front section of the SUV, you may think it was lifted directly from the Zeekr 009 MPV due to similarities in the design of their grille. However, take a closer look, and you will notice some major differences.

For one, the 9X has a different headlight design. To give some sort of “starry sky” effects on both the headlight and rear light, Zeekr has implemented a rather exquisite 42,242 laser-engraved diamond-cut lamp facets on them.

The company also said that the rear door on the 9X has a width of over 1.2m, together with a door opening angle of more than 80° to allow rear occupants to get in and out of the SUV easily. The SUV also features 22-inch forged wheels that are put through a 30-hour polishing process in order to obtain a mirror effect on them.

A showcase of Zeekr’s electric technology and performance

The boldness of Zeekr 9X is not just about its physical size but also all the underlying technologies that Zeekr has packed into its new luxury SUV. Even though the Zeekr 9X is a hybrid (the brand’s first one), it has a 900V electric architecture.

This usually means a blazing fast charging capability and true to the cause, Zeekr has claimed that it only takes around 9 minutes to charge the high-voltage battery within the 9X from 20 per cent to 80 per cent. However, the company did not reveal the actual capacity of the CATL Xiaoyao battery inside the SUV, but it is likely to be quite substantial, as 9X can apparently deliver a pure electric range of 380km according to the CLTC standards.

Zeekr 9X is equipped with a 2.0L turbocharged engine that is capable of delivering 275hp. — SoyaCincau pic

In terms of the powertrain itself, the 9X is equipped with a 2.0L turbocharged engine that is capable of delivering 275hp (205kW). Joining it is a 255hp (190kW) electric motor on the front, while there is also a more powerful 496hp (370kW) electric motor on the rear.

Zeekr claimed that the 9X can accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in just 3 seconds while it can also achieve a top speed of 240km/h. The SUV also comes standard with dual-chamber air suspension, an electromagnetic damping system, and active stabiliser bars.

The launch of 9X also marked the arrival of Zeekr’s equally new G-Pilot H9 driving system. Powered by a pair of NVIDIA Drive Thor processors, which resulted in a computing power of 1,400 TOPS, the system worked together with 5 LiDAR sensors to allow the 9X to have Level 3 autonomous driving capability.

Interior design is still a mystery

Truth be told, Zeekr 9X’s outing at Auto Shanghai is really all about its exterior design and tech features. The company did not reveal the SUV’s interior design and features during the event.

In fact, you can’t even peek inside the display unit as it is barricaded with a substantial gap between the SUV and the curious visitors. That being said, we have no doubt that it will be at least on the same level as Zeekr 009 MPV, given the model’s positioning as a luxury SUV.

After all, it has been nicknamed by some within the industry as the Hangzhou Bay Cullinan. So, it has a rather high standard to meet.