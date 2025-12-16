KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will make a special announcement regarding the Madani Government Cabinet at 3.30pm this afternoon.

Through a post uploaded on his official Facebook, the special announcement will be broadcast live on Bernama TV, as well as on social media platforms including the Prime Minister’s official Facebook and the Prime Minister’s Office.

Istana Negara also confirmed that His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia granted an audience to the prime minister at Istana Bukit Tunku this morning.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, stressed that the government is not planning a major reshuffle in the near future, although there are several portfolio vacancies that need to be filled.

The Madani Government Cabinet is currently witnessing four ministerial portfolio vacancies, namely the post of Minister of Economy held by Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli; Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability, Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad; and Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Datuk Ewon Benedick, which were vacant following their resignations.

Meanwhile, the position of Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry held by Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, is also vacant after his term as Senator expired.

The Madani government will continue to prioritise strengthening governance and boost the effectiveness of policy implementation for the well-being of the people and the country. — Bernama