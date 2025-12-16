KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning of thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds affecting four states until 12 noon today.

In a statement at 9am, MetMalaysia said the adverse weather is expected to hit Selangor (Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Hulu Langat) as well as the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, Bernama reported.

The same warning was also issued for Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu, Seremban, Kuala Pilah, Rembau, Jempol and Tampin) and Sabah, involving Sandakan and Kudat (Pitas and Kudat).