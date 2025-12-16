KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail has assured him that the investigation into last month’s fatal shooting of three men in Melaka is being conducted thoroughly and transparently, without any compromise.

According to the New Straits Times, the prime minister told the Dewan Negara that the police report on the case will be submitted to the Attorney-General today for further action.

“The police report will be submitted to the Attorney-General today for further action,” he said during the question-and-answer session.

MORE TO COME