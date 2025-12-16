KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The troubled KLIA Aerotrain will begin trial operations this month as Malaysia Airports advances its comprehensive action plan to restore the service’s reliability, the airport operator announced today.

The trials are a critical step in a month-long repair plan launched on Nov 15 to address a series of breakdowns that have plagued the system since its relaunch.

Despite a RM456 million upgrade and a two-year suspension, the Aerotrain, which connects the main terminal and satellite building, has suffered 19 disruptions between July and September.

Malaysia Airports previously attributed the issues to integration failures between new trains and ageing infrastructure, power trips, and signalling glitches.

The operator confirmed today that the first two stages of the plan, which involved inspections, repairs, and simulation testing, are now complete.

The system will now enter Stage 3 trial operations, where it will be tested under various real-world operational scenarios through the end of December.

To ensure transparency and restore public confidence, the entire process is being reviewed by two independent assessors, with their final reports expected by mid-January 2026.

In the meantime, Malaysia Airports confirmed that the Aerotrain will continue to operate during daytime hours.

The previously announced nightly shutdowns from 9pm to 7am will continue, with replacement bus services shuttling passengers between the main terminal and the satellite building.