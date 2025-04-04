KUALA LUMPUR, April 4 — They spent eight months driving overland across Africa in a four-wheel drive (4WD) vehicle and are currently travelling in Europe as part of their world expedition.

Determined not to let gender be a barrier to their passion for travel, the two close friends 58-year-old Zuraina Ismail and 49-year-old Iyra Azhari set out on their journey to explore the world in 2023, choosing to drive across the African continent in their 30-year-old Toyota Land Cruiser Troopy.

Their journey covered eight countries, including South Africa, Eswatini and Namibia, completing it in April 2024. The following month, they headed to Europe — travelling in the same vehicle, which was shipped to the United Kingdom from Cape Town, South Africa.

The duo, however, took a break from travelling in November 2024 due to winter, resuming their expedition in the middle of this month. They are currently in Lake District, UK.

Sharing their travel experiences with Bernama, Zuraina, who used to be a senior manager in the corporate sector, said in the first six months of their journey through Europe, they travelled across 10 countries, namely UK, Ireland, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway, covering almost 20,000 kilometres.

According to her, travelling in Europe is more relaxed compared to their journey in Africa due to the region’s well-developed road infrastructure.

“In Africa, most of the roads were gravel or dirt tracks, and many were poorly maintained.

“But in Europe, some countries charge a toll for highways, tunnels and bridges, which can be quite expensive. To save money, we often choose toll-free routes,” she said.

When it comes to finding campsites, Africa was more affordable and flexible, whereas in Europe, strict regulations apply and additional charges are required for services such as showers.

The duo said one of their most extraordinary travel experiences was the opportunity to attend the Medieval Festival on Gotland Island, Sweden

“However, the interesting thing about Europe is that there are many places where we can do boondocking (camping outside of designated campsites) for free,” she added.

Iyra, meanwhile, said one of their most extraordinary travel experiences was the opportunity to attend the Medieval Festival on Gotland Island, Sweden, as well as witnessing the breathtaking Aurora Borealis (northern lights) in Alta and Lofoten in Norway.

Initially, their visit to Gotland was meant to be a peaceful retreat in nature, unaware that the festival was taking place. This surprise allowed them to immerse themselves in Viking culture and traditions.

“As for the Aurora Borealis, it’s difficult to put into words what we saw — it’s truly a natural wonder beyond imagination. We kept repeating ‘Subhanallah’ in awe.

“Even in freezing temperatures below zero, we stood for hours mesmerised by the dancing northern lights in the sky,” she recalled.

The duo’s journey can be followed through their Facebook page, Kelana Dunia, or on Instagram at kelanadunia_7667, where they provide updates on their travels. — Bernama