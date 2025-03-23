KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — Proton e.MAS 7 is officially launched in Nepal following a month-long tour across the Himalayan country. The launch in Nepal marked the debut of Proton’s EV in the international market with additional countries such as Singapore and Trinidad & Tobago already in the works.

Proton e.MAS 7 arrival in Nepal is aptly timed with the rising popularity of EVs in the country. In 2024, 73 per cent of the country’s total industry volume (TIV) were EVs which was a massive jump as compared to just 3 years ago when EVs only covered 6 per cent of Nepal’s TIV.

Proton e.MAS 7 Nepal pricing, warranty

Just like in Malaysia, the Proton e.MAS 7 is available in Nepal with two variants. Here’s how much the electric SUV costs over there:

Proton e.MAS 7 Prime: NPR5,999,000 (~RM192,225)

Proton e.MAS 7 Premium: NPR6,799,000 (~RM217,859)

As a comparison, the price in Malaysia for the Prime variant is RM109,800 while the Premium version starts at RM123,800. However, you can still get them for RM105,800 and RM119,800, respectively due to the RM4,000 launch rebate.

Distrubed by Jagdamba Motors, the e.MAS 7 in Nepal comes with a 6-year / 150,00km vehicle warranty. There is also a separate 8-year / 150,000km warranty for the EV’s high-voltage battery, drive motor, and motor controller.

Proton e.MAS 7 arrival in Nepal is aptly timed with the rising popularity of EVs in the country. — SoyaCincau pic

Proton e.MAS 7 Nepal quick specs, colourways

In general, the specs for the Proton e.MAS 7 in Nepal is identical to Malaysia. The only major difference is that the EV can be obtained in Moyu Black which is not being offered in Malaysia.

Other colourways such as Turquoise Green, Lithium White, Slate Grey, Platinum Silver, and Quartz Rose are also available in Nepal. Similarly, the units for Nepal also feature Indigo Blue interiors just like in Malaysia.

Regardless of the variant that customers picked, both e.MAS 7 Prime and Premium are equipped with a front-mounted 160kW (215hp) electric motor that also produces 320Nm of torque. With a top speed of 175km/h, the official 0-100km/h timing for the Prime variant is 6.9 seconds while the Premium version is slightly slower at 7.1 seconds although still quite respectable.

One of the main factors that separates them apart is the capacity of their Aegis Short Blade LFP battery which subsequently determines their range. Specifically, the e.MAS 7 Prime is powered by a 49.52kWh battery which allows it to deliver 345km of WLTP-rated range although it is not hard to exceed the figure with sensible driving as per what we have experienced during Malaysia’s first live long-distance EV road test.

A view of the interior of the Proton e.MAS 7. — SoyaCincau pic

On the other hand, the e.MAS 7 Premium is running on a larger 60.22kWh battery pack. The variant offers a WLTP-rated range of up to 410km.

Proton e.MAS 7 for the Nepalese market still come with an 11kW 3-phase AC onboard charger with the support for DC charging speed of 80kW for the Prime model as well as 100kW for the Premium version. Likewise, the Prime still comes with 225/55 R18 tyres while the Premium is equipped with 235/50 R19 tyres.

The electric SUV also has 33 storage spaces together with a 461L boot space that is inclusive of 51L underfloor storage and can be expanded to 1,877L once you fold down the rear seats. — SoyaCincau pic

Other notable features of e.MAS 7 include a full-fledged ADAS suite with Level 2 autonomous driving, 6 airbags, a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster, and a 15.4-inch 2.5K infotainment display. The electric SUV also has 33 storage spaces together with a 461L boot space that is inclusive of 51L underfloor storage and can be expanded to 1,877L once you fold down the rear seats.

The Premium variant also comes with a number of extra features such as a 16-speaker sound system, panoramic sunroof with sunshade, power tailgate, active grille shutter, auto-dimming rearview mirror, powered seat for the front passenger, memory function for driver’s seats, and ventilated front seats. This variant also has 256-colour ambient light, a head-up display (HUD), and a front parking sensor. — SoyaCincau