KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Volvo Car Malaysia (VCM) is launching its flagship SUVs – the EX90 and XC90 for 2025 in our market very soon. Ahead of the local launch, we have been given a sneak preview of the EX90 fully electric 7-seater SUV along with its indicative Malaysian pricing.

The EX90 is set to be Volvo’s 4th passenger EV model in Malaysia and it sits above the EX30, EX40 (formerly known as XC40) and EC40 (formerly known as C40).

Volvo EX90 and XC90 2025 coming to Malaysia soon

Both the new Volvo EX90 EV and XC90 Plug-in Hybrid models for 2025 will launch in Malaysia very soon and both SUVs are now available for pre-booking online. At the time of writing, they have not revealed the full specs, variants and pricing for our market yet. However, VCM has provided an estimated pricing of around RM450,000.

The EX90 expands Volvo’s BEV lineup, offering more space, luxury, comfort, and technology in a powerful electric SUV. — SoyaCincau pic

The full details including the trim levels, specs and pricing are expected to be revealed during the official launch event.

Volvo Car Malaysia Managing Director Chris Wailes said, “With the imminent introduction of the Volvo EX90 and new XC90 for Malaysia, we are making good progress towards our global ambitions of 90 to 100 per cent electrified car sales before the end of the decade. Last year, our BEV and PHEV models already made up more than 80 per cent of our sales.”

He added, “The EX90 is a compelling addition to our current BEV portfolio of compact SUVs as it represents an option for owners who require more space, luxury, comfort and technology in a powerful, fully electric package. The EX90 complements the new, facelifted XC90 as the best of Volvo with our unwavering focus on safety to give you the freedom to move.”

Globally, the Volvo EX90 offers two Twin-Motor variants with 5, 6, or 7 seats, depending on the region. — SoyaCincau pic

Volvo EX90 Key Specs and Features

In global markets, the Volvo EX90 comes in two Twin-Motor variants and is offered in either 5-seater, 6-seater and 7-seater options depending on region. The base Twin-Motor version boasts 300 kilowatts (402 horsepowers) and 770 Newton-meters of torque, and it is capable of accelerating from 0-100 kilometres per hour in 5.9 seconds.

Meanwhile, the higher-spec Twin-Motor Performance delivers a higher 380kW (509hp) and 910Nm of torque and it does the century sprint quicker in just 4.9 seconds. As usual for a Volvo, both versions are speed limited at 180km/h.

Powering the EX90 is a large 111kWh battery that claims to deliver a WLTP-rated range up to 600km on a single charge. It supports 11kW three-phase AC charging and up to 250kW of DC charging. For AC, a full charge takes approximately 10 hours, while DC charging from 10 - 80 per cent takes about 30 minutes.

In terms of dimensions, the Volvo EX90 is actually longer and wider than the XC90. This 7-seater SUV is 5,037 millimetres long, 1,964mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,985mm.

Storage wise, the EX90 comes with a 310-litre boot with all seats up and it can be expanded to 655 litres with the 3rd row folded. For even more storage, it opens up to 1,915 litres of space with both rear rows folded flat. The figures are inclusive of the 65-litre underfloor storage of the boot. If that’s not enough, there’s also a frunk with an 80-litre capacity.

The EX90 offers a 310L boot with all seats up, expanding to 655L with the third row folded and 1,915L with both rear rows down, including a 65L underfloor compartment. — SoyaCincau pic

The last row 50:50 seats are powered and can be folded up and down at a push of a button from either the passenger door or at the rear boot. Meanwhile, the second row 40:20:40 seats are mechanically operated but each individual seat can be adjusted individually.

In terms of design, the exterior of the Volvo EX90 looks basically like the extra large version of the EX30. It retains C-shaped rear lights along with a vertical light array, while the front retains a clean look with a distinctive Thor’s hammer daytime running lights (DRL). One neat party trick is its retractable DRL that reveals high definition pixel headlights. Boasting 1.3 million pixels, the headlamps can dynamically change the shape and intensity of its illumination.

On the inside, the EX90 features a 14.5″ tablet-style infotainment display with Google built-in along with a 9″ digital instrument cluster and a 13.2″ head-up display (HUD). It is also equipped with a 25-speaker 1610W Bowers and Wilkins sound system which include a sub-woofer and speakers built-in to the headrest for front occupants.

In terms of safety, Volvo has included its full suite of advanced driver assistance safety features to the EX90. What’s notable is the inclusion of a LIDAR sensor that’s mounted on the roof. In combination with its cameras and radars, the EX90 is able to detect objects and other road users up to 250 metres ahead in darkness at highway speeds. — SoyaCincau