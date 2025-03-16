KUALA LUMPUR, March 16 — Besides council street parking and QR code parking payments, Touch ‘n Go eWallet (TNG eWallet) has expanded its parking payment feature to include Licence Plate Recognition (LPR).

With LPR Parking with TNG eWallet, users can simply drive in and drive out from a car park without the need to tap any cards or making any pre-payment before leaving the premises.

The LPR Parking feature is currently available in 12 locations and they are working to expand the list to support more LPR-enabled carparks in Malaysia.

How to activate LPR Parking with TNG eWallet?

To activate LPR Parking, just launch the TNG eWallet app and then tap on MORE, then look for LPR Parking. You can search for “Parking” for quicker access.

Upon tapping LPR, you will be asked to enable LPR for your registered vehicle. By default, it will include all vehicles that you’ve registered in your TNG eWallet account. To proceed, you’ll need to agree to the auto debit feature and enter a 6-digit PIN to confirm.

Once that’s done, you’ll receive a notification that your LPR registration is successful. From the LPR parking section, you can also choose to enable or disable LPR for selected vehicles, or add new vehicles to the list. According to the FAQ, you can add up to 10 vehicle numbers in your eWallet account.

For a smoother LPR parking experience, just ensure that you have sufficient funds in your eWallet before exiting and there’s no minimum balance required to enter the parking lot. Upon exiting, the LPR system deducts the parking charges automatically based on your recorded stay and rate and there’s no need to use your smartphone.

As confirmed by the FAQ, LPR Parking still works even if you lost your phone, lack internet connection or the phone is out of battery. If your TNG eWallet has insufficient balance, you can still use alternative payment options such as TNG card at the exit.

Which LPR Car Parks support TNG eWallet?

At the moment, TNG eWallet’s LPR Parking feature is available at selected locations in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Penang and Sarawak. Here’s the current list: