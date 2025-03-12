KUALA LUMPUR, March 12 — Want a Zeekr 009 but in an SUV form factor? Zeekr has teased its upcoming 9X and it appears to be a premium SUV that takes on the likes of the Range Rover and Rolls Royce Cullinan.

The Zeekr 9X is expected to make its appearance next month at the Shanghai Auto Show and it is said to be the brand’s first plug-in hybrid model.

Zeekr has teased its upcoming 9X and it appears to be a premium SUV that takes on the likes of the Range Rover and Rolls Royce Cullinan. — SoyaCincau pic

Zeekr 9X to make its debut at Shanghai Auto Show

Also known with its codename EX1E, the Zeekr 9X is a large-sized SUV which retains bold boxy design elements of its current ultra-luxury Zeekr 009 MPV. Zeekr has provided camouflaged shots of the upcoming vehicle which reveals a split vertical headlamp array.

It is said that Zeekr’s full-sized SUV will be released in Q3 2025, and it will be available in both BEV and PHEV versions.

It is worth noting that the model shown here is the range-topping Zeekr 9X Grand and it is described as a global flagship ultra-luxury SUV. This flagship model is expected to be priced at 1,000,000 Chinese yuan (about RM610,715) and boasts a Zeekr Super Hybrid system which claims to integrate the best of EV, PHEV and EREV technologies.

Zeekr reportedly claims that its new SUV will drive better than other PHEVs in the market. — SoyaCincau pic

Zeekr reportedly claims that its new SUV will drive better than other PHEVs in the market.

While other crucial Zeekr 9X details are scarce at the moment, we can expect somewhat similar motor and battery setup as the Zeekr 009.

In Malaysia, the Zeekr 009 which is priced from RM349,800 and it has twin motors pushing 450kW (603hp) and 693Nm of torque. The electric MPV in Malaysia comes with a 400V 116kWh battery that supports up to 150kW DC fast charging.

In China, the Zeekr 009 is offered with a larger 140kWh 800V battery. On top of that, it supports faster DC charging speeds beyond 560kW and it is capable of charging from 10-80 per cent in less than 12 minutes.

Zeekr Malaysia has confirmed that the Zeekr 7X will be their next EV model to launch in Malaysia later this year. — SoyaCincau pic

Zeekr 7X coming to Malaysia soon

While it may take time the the Zeekr 9X to come to our shores, Zeekr Malaysia has confirmed that the Zeekr 7X will be their next EV model to launch in Malaysia later this year. This is their premium 5-seater fully electric SUV that’s slightly taller and longer than the Porsche Macan.

The interior of the Zeekr 7x, which has been confirmed to launch in Malaysia later this year. — SoyaCincau pic

In China, the Zeekr 7X comes in AWD with 475kW (637hp) and a RWD version with a 310kW (416hp) motor. There are two battery choices, Zeekr’s 75kWh 800V LFP “Golden” Battery that can do 10 to 80 per cent charge in 10.5 minutes or a CATL-sourced 100kWh 800V NMC battery that does 10-80 per cent in 15 minutes.

The interior of the Zeekr 7x, which has been confirmed to launch in Malaysia later this year. — SoyaCincau pic

So far there’s no pricing details yet, but we reckon that the Zeekr 7X could be going for less than RM300,000 in Malaysia. — SoyaCincau