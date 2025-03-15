KOTA BHARU, March 15 — The smoky scent of grilled “tongmo” fills the air in Kampung Penambang, along Jalan Pantai Cahaya Bulan, drawing in those craving an authentic Cambodian delicacy for breaking their fast in Kelantan.

Popular among the Cham Malay community in the village, tongmo is now capturing the taste buds of more locals, especially in Ramadan.

Tongmo seller Atyna Za Riza, 36, fondly known as “Kak Na Tongmo”, said demand for the traditional sausage has surged since the start of Ramadan.

“Since the first day of fasting, I’ve sold over 42,000 tongmo in just a week, and I’m sure the number will keep going up by the end of the month,” she told Bernama today.

She said tongmo stood out for its mix of salty, sweet, and spicy flavours, along with its chewy texture, setting it apart from other sausages in the market.

“Tongmo is made from finely chopped beef, blended with special spices, then stuffed into intestines and processed using traditional methods.

“When it’s on the grill, the aroma of the spices and meat is simply mouth-watering, making it a favourite iftar dish,” she said.

Atyna said tongmo was originally made as a way to preserve meat in hot and humid weather, helping it last longer without spoiling.

“Grilling it over an open fire brings out its rich flavour and aroma, making it even more irresistible. Some prefer eating it straight off a skewer, while others enjoy it with rice.

I offer two types of tongmo, regular and ‘tongmo harimau menangis,’ which packs an extra punch with more black pepper for spice lovers,” she said.

To keep up with demand, Atyna now has two employees helping her. She sells grilled tongmo at RM10 for four pieces, while the raw version is priced at RM10 for five pieces. — Bernama