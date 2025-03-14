PARIS, March 14 — Culture is truly borderless. San Diego Comic Con, the legendary event for fans of comics, cinema and pop culture in general, is coming to Europe for the first time. More specifically, this first European edition will take place in Málaga, Spain, from September 25 to 28, 2025. This announcement marks a major turning point for this iconic event, testifying to the important role pop culture plays on the European scene.

The most eagerly awaited event for diehard fans, after more than 50 years of existence, the San Diego Comic Con will be held for the first time on the European continent from September 25 to 28, 2025. The announcement was made at an event at the Gran Hotel Miramar in Málaga, hosted by Santiago Segura, Spanish actor and producer, on Monday, March 10, during a press conference broadcast on YouTube.

The choice of the Andalusian city to host this first edition outside the United States was applauded by Juan Manuel Moreno Bonilla, President of the Regional Government of Andalusia, as well as by the management of the American convention: “This event will cement Andalusia’s role as a leader in digital art and pop culture,” emphasized President Bonilla.

“We’re very excited to celebrate comics and the popular arts and share Comic-Con’s unique spirit, with audiences in Europe,” said David Glanzer, chief communications & strategy officer of San Diego Comic Convention. “We couldn’t have found a more vibrant, welcoming, and creative city to begin this exciting new chapter for fans and creators.”

Far from being a scaled-down version of the original, the Málaga event promises to be epic: over four days, visitors will be able to attend conferences, show off their cosplay, meet creators and actors, discover exclusive exhibitions and even preview new releases.

Much more than just a simple exhibition, Comic Con is a major pop culture rendezvous where studios come to present their biggest projects and where fans have the opportunity to rub shoulders with their idols. The idea is to make Málaga an official showcase for the American event that is the SDCC over the long term.

While the American public is more accustomed to this kind of convention, it remains to be seen whether European fans will respond to the call next September. — ETX Studio