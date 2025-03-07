LONDON, March 7 — Floating high above the London skyline aboard her most famous creation, architect Julia Barfield is still giddy that the London Eye Ferris wheel has become a symbol of the city.

The initial priority was finding a breathtaking way to see the British capital, she told AFP inside one of its 32 glass pods as it drifted against the backdrop of the Houses of Parliament.

Built to mark the turn of the millennium in 2000, it has since established itself as one of the country’s most visited paid attractions. Each year around 3.5 million tourists take in its panoramic views on half-hour trips.

Stamped on souvenirs, sketched by street artists and snapped in an endless stream of selfies, the Eye has become nearly as big a landmark as Big Ben.

But its future wasn’t always so assured.

Barfield said she and co-architect David Marks, her late husband, spent years scrambling to get funding for the ambitious project, while several nail-biting construction hitches threatened to derail their vision.

British architect of the London Eye Julia Barfield, poses for a portrait inside a London Eye capsule, in London on February 25, 2025. The initial priority was finding a breathtaking way to see the city, she told AFP in an interview inside one of the giant ferris wheel's 32 glass pods, now drifting against the backdrop of the Houses of Parliament. — AFP pic

‘How did they do that?’

Back at the turn of the millennium, when Londoners were talking about the Y2K computer bug scare and Britney Spears’ “Baby One More Time” had been the year’s best-selling single, the Eye was the largest ferris wheel in the world.

It was originally meant to be a temporary, five-year installation, and had already been turned down in a competition seeking designs for a millennial landmark.

But the two architects rallied support and decided to build it anyway, rushing to complete the project in the years before the turn of the millennium.

“I would never have predicted that it could be still here in 25 years, still taking people up to celebrate London — which is basically what the project was all about,” Barfield told AFP.

Similar observation wheels are now a fixture in cities around the world, but even today the Eye’s cantilevered design stands out, wowing spectators on the South Bank where the 120-metre-wide wheel leans at an astonishing angle over the Thames.

The architects had always hoped to build a feeling of excitement into the structure. Barfield said she wanted visitors to say: “Wow, how did they do that?”

Visitors look out from a pod of the London Eye as they enjoy the view of the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known by the name of the clock’s bell ‘Big Ben’, and the Palace of Westminster, home to the Houses of Parliament, in central London, on February 25, 2025. — AFP pic

But the unusual design required a number of innovations, including special curved glass for the pods brought in from Venice.

At one point, parts were floated up the River Thames and builders worked on the water to assemble the giant wheel.

With techniques previously used to set up North Sea oil rigs, it was slowly hoisted upright — but the cables broke loose and the project had to be delayed.

Other technical problems meant the public had to wait a few months to try it out. But in March 2000 the Eye joined a wave of new buildings in the British capital to welcome the dawn of a new era — including the Millennium Dome, the Millennium Bridge and the Tate Modern gallery.

“I don’t know that it would have happened at any other time,” Barfield said.

A photograph taken on February 25, 2025 shows an aerial view of the Elizabeth Tower, commonly known by the name of the clock's bell ‘Big Ben’, and the Palace of Westminster, home to the Houses of Parliament, taken from inside a London Eye capsule, in central London. — AFP pic

‘All the city, but slowly’

Today, at £42 (RM234) for a standard on-the-day ticket, some argue the Eye is prohibitively expensive.

But visitors fresh from taking a leisurely arc over the city told AFP the ride was well worth it.

“It was impressive,” said 13-year-old Peruvian tourist Leonardo Manuel, visiting Europe for the first time with his family.

“Coming to London was one of my dreams. We could see all the city, but slowly — we could take a moment to see it.” — AFP