NEW JERSEY, March 6 — A Cheeto resembling Charizard, one of the most iconic Pokémon, has fetched an astonishing US$87,840 (RM388,000) at auction, proving once again that snack-shaped oddities have serious value among collectors.

Dubbed “Cheetozard,” the puffed corn snack gained attention for its uncanny resemblance to the fire-breathing dragon from the beloved Pokémon franchise.

Charizard, introduced in the original 1996 Pokémon games, has remained a fan-favourite for decades, appearing in video games, trading cards, and animated series, often as a powerful symbol of strength and nostalgia.

Collectors of rare and quirky items have long placed high bids on food items with pop culture connections, with past examples including Cheetos shaped like Harambe the gorilla and a cornflake resembling Illinois.

The Cheetozard was listed on Goldin Auctions, where competitive bidding drove its final sale price to an amount that could buy tens of thousands of bags of regular Cheetos.