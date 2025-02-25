KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Starbucks Malaysia concluded its year-long ‘Starbucks Art For Good: The Bearista Art Project’ with a pledge of RM500,000 to support local artists and Palestine relief efforts.

The campaign, launched in December 2023 to mark Starbucks Malaysia’s 25th anniversary, celebrated creativity, inclusivity, and social impact.

Starbucks Malaysia Director of Marketing and Loyalty Zakiah Hanim, Berjaya Food Berhad and Starbucks Malaysia Group CEO and Managing Director Datuk Sydney Quays and deaf artist Deudney Anak Richard. — Picture courtesy of Starbucks Malaysia

The grand finale took place at Pavilion Bukit Jalil from February 22 to 24, honouring over 60 Malaysian artists, including deaf, autistic and emerging talents, who designed 25 unique life-sized ‘Bearista’ figures. Their work transformed the Starbucks bear icon into artistic expressions of storytelling and self-expression.

Starbucks Malaysia Director of Marketing and Loyalty Zakiah Hanim, Berjaya Food Berhad and Starbucks Malaysia Group CEO and Managing Director Datuk Sydney Quays and batik artist Lazim Ismail. — Picture courtesy of Starbucks Malaysia

“We are deeply inspired by the incredible artists who poured their hearts into this project, and we are honoured to support them in their creative journey. This initiative embodies our commitment to fostering inclusivity in the arts while making a tangible impact in Malaysia and Palestine,” said Berjaya Food Berhad group CEO and Starbucks Malaysia managing director Datuk Sydney Quays.

Starbucks Malaysia’s total contribution of RM500,000. — Picture courtesy of Starbucks Malaysia

Starbucks Malaysia pledged RM250,000 to the participating artists in recognition of their contributions, while the remaining RM250,000 will go to Mercy Malaysia’s Palestine Relief Fund.

RM250,000 to Mercy Malaysia’s Palestine Relief Fund. — Picture courtesy of Starbucks Malaysia

The donation will support sustainable development projects, including health, water sanitation and hygiene (WASH), and livelihood programmes for Palestinian communities in need.

Full collection of ‘Mini-Bearista’ collectibles, inspired by the life-sized figures. — Picture courtesy of Starbucks Malaysia

The project also introduced ‘Mini-Bearista’ collectibles, inspired by the life-sized designs, which were sold at Starbucks stores nationwide.

A portion of the sales proceeds contributed to the campaign’s fundraising efforts in partnership with Mercy Malaysia.

Malaysia Book of Records award for ‘Most ‘Bearista’ Art in a Community Project’. — Picture courtesy of Starbucks Malaysia

During the grand finale on February 22, Starbucks Malaysia announced that the initiative had been recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records under the category of “Most ‘Bearista’ Art in a Community Project.”

The recognition highlighted the campaign’s success in engaging the community through art and social impact.

The event featured an exhibition of the artists’ work, a mock cheque presentation, and a special performance by DeafBeat Malaysia, a group of deaf percussionists.

Deafbeat Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Starbucks Malaysia

Guests also took part in a coffee-tasting session led by Lin, a deaf senior barista from the world’s first Starbucks Signing Store.

A sign language interpreter was present throughout the ceremony to ensure accessibility.

Life-sized bearista, designed by local artists. — Picture courtesy of Starbucks Malaysia

The celebration also included a showcase of all 25 life-sized Bearista figures, interactive games, exclusive merchandise sales, and giveaways.

Starbucks Malaysia also unveiled its upcoming ‘Get Together’ campaign, a regional initiative focused on fostering meaningful conversations.

The campaign, set to launch across the Asia Pacific, will encourage customers to engage in discussions centred on people, community, and the environment.